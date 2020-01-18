Manchester United defender Ashley Young joined Inter Milan on Friday after signing a contract with the Italian side which will last till June 30, 2000 (end of the ongoing season), with an option to extend it further for another year.

The Premier League giants have agreed on the transfer bid for him at an amount of 1.28 million pounds. The deal also has an add-on fee that is supposed to get activated in case Inter manage to win the Serie A this season.

“It’s been a great day for me today. It’s a fantastic feeling to be here. I’m delighted to become part of the Inter family,” Young was quoted as saying on the official website of Inter Milan.

The 34-year-old had earlier gone on record expressing his desire to move to Italy. Young has featured for the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-led Manchester United a total of 18 times this season but has started in only 10 of them.

Overall he has made 261 appearances for United after making his debut for them under Sir Alex Ferguson in 2011. At the Old Trafford, he has won one Premier League (2012/13, Sir Alex’s last league title), one FA Cup, one League Cup, three Community Shields and one Europa League.

He had made his senior debut with Watford before joining Aston Villa as the most expensive signing of the club back then.

Young also becomes only the third English player to sign for Inter Milan after Gerry Hitches and Paul Ince. While the former played as a striker from 1961 to 1963 and scored 20 goals in 43 matches, Ince played between 1995 and 1997 and made 73 appearances.

About Ince, Young said, “Paul Ince is a legend. If I could follow in his footsteps that would make me very happy. My message to the fans is that success is coming back to the Club. That’s why I’m here, I want to help the team reach its objectives.”