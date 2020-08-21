Manchester United have been informed of an “alleged incident” involving their captain Harry Maguire which led to his arrest in Mykonos on Thursday night.

As per a Sky Sports report, the England centre-back is reported to have been arrested following an incident on the Greek island. Howeverm, no details about the incident have emerged out yet.

Manchester United said in a statement: “The club is aware of an alleged incident involving Harry Maguire in Mykonos last night.

“Contact has been made with Harry, and he is fully co-operating with the Greek authorities.

“At this time we will be making no further comment,” the statement added.

United’s players are on their offseason break after suffering defeat in their Europa League quarterfinal clash last weekend.