Premier League giants Manchester United seem to be in the process of making a team for the future. For the same, they are in need of players in the January transfer window and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must be a happy man now that the January transfer window is fast approaching.

According to a report carried by Metro, the Red Devils boss has made the team management aware that he does not want a repeat of what happened in the last transfer window where he was not able to get the players he wanted in time.

The club thereby seems to already have a plan in place for the January transfer window. The steps are taken so that the Red Devils might get the necessary ammunition from around the world and somehow stop their downfall in the Premier League table.

Speaking on the same issue, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that this time around there is indeed a plan in place.

“We do have a clear picture of what the squad is going to look like in June, July,” Solskjaer stated as quoted by Fox Sports.

“Hopefully, you get as much done as soon as possible. With Harry coming in, Romelu going out, it was late. We do have a plan now,” he concluded.

Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland and Mario Mandzukic have all being linked with a possible move to Manchester United and the management would hope to add least a couple of these stars in their team in the January window.