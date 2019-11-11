Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has expressed his fears that star midfield player Scott McTominay could be sitting out for the next eight weeks after he sustained an ankle injury in the encounter against Brighton.

Notably, McTominay received a blow to his foot during their Europa League encounter against Partizan Belgrade but was declared fit to play after that incident. Thereby, he started for Manchester United in the match against Brighton.

However, in the third minute of injury time in the second half of the match, Brighton’s Solomon March’s tackle caught McTominay off the ball which injured him and he had to sit out off the pitch.

According to a report carried by Mirror, McTominay is scheduled to have a scan on Monday which will make it clear how bad is the injury but team manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told in the post-match press conference that he is hoping McTominay will be out for a maximum for two weeks although such injuries can be worse.

“He went over on his ankle. It’s a painful one,” the Manchester United boss said at the post-match press conference as quoted by Mirror.

“I’ve had one and I was out for eight weeks. But then again sometimes you’re back in two weeks, so I don’t know.”

“He’s in for a scan tomorrow, but it looked painful and he’s not one for rolling around.”

As of now, it is highly unlikely that McTominay will be able to feature in Manchester United’s next game against Sheffield United on 24 November.