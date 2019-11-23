The Premier League football returns after two weeks of the international break and the first day will see two top-four teams facing each other in the biggest match of the weekend.

Manchester City will host Chelsea in a 13th round match of the English Premier League 2019-20 at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City vs Chelsea, English Premier League 2019-20: Match Details

Date: November 23, 2019

Time: 11 PM IST

Venue: Etihad Stadium

Manchester City vs Chelsea, English Premier League 2019-20: Match Preview

Despite being the major title contender alongside Liverpool, Manchester City have not yet flourished the way manager Pep Guardiola would have wanted.

With 25 points from 12 games, City stand fourth in the points table at the moment and would be desperate to climb up the ladder as soon as possible.

The team have also lacked consistency in the Premier League and will be eager to get back to winning ways after facing the 3-1 humiliation against table-toppers Liverpool before the break.

However, players like Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Kevin D Bruyne have already shown their brilliance and given how City accelerated their performance level in the second half of the last season they still remain one of the best.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have found their feet after a shaky start and should be more than happy by the way the season has shaped up for them. With one point more than City, they sit at third in the table.

Forming the core unit of the team with young academy graduates like Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori alongside experienced campaigners like Willian, Kante and Cesar Azpilicueta, Frank Lampard has done a commendable job.

Also, the Blues have been a great tourists this season and are in the middle of a seven-match winning streak in across competitions and have also won their last five Premier League games.

Manchester City vs Chelsea, English Premier League 2019-20: Team News

Manchester City: Gaolkeeper Ederson returned to training on Thursday ahead of the Chelsea tie and could be included in the starting eleven. David Silva, who was a surprise inclusion against Liverpool, will also feature.

However, Guardiola will be without the service of Bernardo Silva as he will be serving his one-match ban. It should also open the door for Riyad Mahez. Leroy Sane, on the other hand, is expected to be out for another two-three months.

Chelsea: Christian Pulisic, who missed the international break due to hip injury, should return for his club duties. Jorginho will also return after missing the last match against Crystal Palace due to his one-match ban. Callum Hudson-Odoi is doubtful due to a hamstring issue.

With N’Golo Kante also available in the midfield alongside Willian, Mount, Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho, Lampard will have a sweet headache choosing the starting eleven. Azpilicueta is expected to take his usual position at the right-back replacing Reece James.

Manchester City vs Chelsea, English Premier League 2019-20: Probable Starting XI

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker. Stones, Fernandinho, Mendy; David Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Sterling, Aguero.

Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Tomori, Emerson; Kovacic, Jorginho, Kante; Mount, Abraham, Pulisic.

Manchester City vs Chelsea, English Premier League 2019-20: Head-to-Head

Manchester City: 67

Chelsea: 57

Draw: 39