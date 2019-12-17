Manchester City are reportedly planning to launch a £90m bid to get back their old employee Jadon Sancho back from Borussia Dortmund, at a time when various European giants are trying to rope the English forward.

According to a report in English daily The Sun, the defending English Premier League champions, who are looking for a replacement of Leroy Sane, have their scouts keeping a close tab on Sancho in Germany.

A source was seen saying in the report that the whole thing could be influenced by what senior City player Raheem Sterling desires as he shares a decent friendship with the teenager with the latter considering him as his mentor.

“There are a number of factors in it but Raheem could be key to the whole thing next summer. There’s a worry Leroy might go but there would be a discount on Jadon due to his contract clauses,” the source was quoted as saying.

“Raheem would love him back as the pair have a decent friendship. Jadon looks up to him and asks for advice. There is no issues our end after he left. He has never slated the club or mentioned anything negative,” the source added.

Sancho has already launched himself among the very best in the world. Despite being just 19-year-old, the Brit has over 50 Bundesliga games and 11 international appearances for the England senior team under his belt.

The Under-17 World Cup-winner with England has also been linked with La Liga clubs Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Other than the Spanish giants and City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea have also reportedly kept Sancho under close observation.