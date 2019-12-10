In the much anticipated Manchester Derby at the weekend, it was the Red Devils that got the better of Manchester City. The result made it clear that something was clearly wrong with the Cityzens and that VAR was not the only thing to be blamed for them trailing in the title race. City looked short on quality defensive options and seems like they have made their mind to invest in the same department and on top of their shortlist is Nathan Ake.

City’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester United mean they are now 14 points behind the table-toppers Liverpool and have a very minute chance of retaining the Premier League trophy yet again.

Injuries to players like Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Oleksandr Zinchenko and John Stones have left them seriously short of stars who could make an impact at the back. Thus, they are willing to add more recruits in that area of their game.

A report carried by Sky Sports claims that Nathan Ake is likely to be added in the City squad to strengthen his defense despite contrasting reports which claim that he is joining Chelsea.

It remains to be seen which of these two Premier League sides Nathan Ake decides to join if indeed he makes a move out of his present club AFC Bournemouth.