Amid the speculations that Pep Guardiola will be looking for a new job in the wake of UEFA’s two-season ban on Manchester City, the Spanish manager said that he would stay at the club.

Notably, Premier League giants City have been barred from competing in European club soccer competitions for the next two seasons (2020-21 and 2021-22) and have been fined 30 million euros ($32.5 million) by European soccer’s governing body UEFA after being found guilty of “serious breaches” of its financial fair play rules and failing to fully cooperate with the investigators.

“If they don’t sack me, I will stay here 100 per cent more than ever,” Guardiola said on Wednesday as quoted by PTI.

“First because I want to stay. It’s something special, more than the contract I have. I said before, I say now I want to stay and help the club and maintain this level as long as possible.

“Why should I leave?

“When I said I love this club, I like to be here, why should I leave? No matter what happens, I will be here next season,” he added.

City will be appealing the suspension to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) “at the earliest opportunity”, with club chief executive Ferran Soriano hoping for a ruling by the end of this season.

“It’s not finished. The club believes it’s unfair so we are going to appeal. We are going to wait,” said Guardiola

“All we can do is on the pitch and do what we have done the last four years and focus on that until the end of the season.

“I trust 100 per cent, completely, my club what they have done. They explained to me the reasons why,” he added.

On Wednesday, the Citizens defeated West Ham 2-0 in their Premier League tie at Manchester Stadium.