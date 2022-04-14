Man City pass Atletico test to qualify for the UCL semi’s

Premier League defending champions Manchester City will be locking horns with the Spanish club Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League. The English champions managed to fight out a 0-0 draw at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday and defended their 1-0 first-leg lead to perfection.

Pep Guardiola had his side play a different style of football this time, pretty similar to the way that Diego Simeone’s side uses to frustrate the opponent and efficiently churn out results in their favour. City managed to see out their lead with a 0-0 draw in the second leg which put them in the top 4.

Atletico Madrid was following their trademark defensive playing style despite having to turn a 1-0 lead around in their favour. Simeone had his men sit out patiently in order to get chances on the counter for a breakthrough that did not go according to his plan.

City was also sticking to their game plan and kept the ball to themselves for the majority of the game and allowed only one shot on target from the home team. They could have doubled their lead themselves in the first 45 minutes when Ilkay Gundogan’s shot hit the post.

Atletico realized in the second half that they needed to push things in order to get a breakthrough. They started to attack more with Koke and Antoine Griezmann only to see Griezmann’s effort blocked by Aymeric Laporte. Later on, Joao Felix shot just wide of the post after being put through on goal by Griezmann.

It was all Atletico at that moment as with 20 minutes to go, Rodrigo de Paul fired wide of the post.

As the game entered its final moments, Angel Correa went down in City’s penalty box with a penalty claim which was waved off by the referee. The game got pretty heated afterwards and saw Atletico defender Felipe sent off after a foul on Phil Foden.

Correa attempted another shot in the dying moments of the game which was saved by Ederson. In the end, Manchester City managed to end the game at 0-0 after an injury-time full of heated moments.