Major Rohit Kadian to represent India at World Masters Athletics Indoor Championship in USA

Major Rohit Kadian is set to represent India in the World Masters Athletics Indoor Championship in Florida, USA, scheduled from March 23-30. Competing in the 40 to 45 years age category, Major Kadian will showcase his talent on the global stage in this competition for athletes over 35 years of age.

The Masters Athletics Championships are organised by recognised federations such as Asia Masters Athletics (AMA) at the continental level and World Masters Athletics (WMA) at the global level. Affiliated with World Athletics, these events have a rich history, with the World Masters Athletics Championships starting in 1975 and the World Masters Athletics Indoor Championships in 2004.

Additionally, the World Masters Games, held every four years since 1985, are recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and follow the same cycle as the Olympic Games. Major Kadian, a seasoned international athlete, is also set to participate in the World Masters Games in Taiwan from May 17-30, 2025.

Major Kadian has an impressive track record of achievements in Masters Athletics. He holds two national records in the 800M and 1500M races, along with three national records in Indoor Athletics in the 800M, 1500M, and 3000M events. His accolades include two silver medals and one bronze at the Asia Masters Athletics Championship held in the Philippines in November 2023, as well as two gold, one silver, and two bronze medals at the South Asia Masters Athletics Championship held in Mangalore from January 10-12, 2025.

Further cementing his legacy, Major Kadian is featured in the Limca Book of Records for two remarkable feats—completing five kilometres in backward running in 29 minutes and 29 seconds and executing 30 toe touches to a horizontal rope in just one minute.