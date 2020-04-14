Former India all-rounder and Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) member Madan Lal feels that holding the Indian Premier League (IPL) would be tough until the coronavirus crisis is over.

“Till the time coronavirus is not over, holding IPL is very tough, because it is very big and the safety of our viewers is very important and also, how our players will travel from one city to another?” Lal told ANI.

The IPL 2020, which was slated to commence on March 29, was deferred till April 15 in the wake of the novel Coronavirus. But the chances of the cash-rich league getting kicked off anytime soon seems bleak.

However, till now there has been no official word further from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding the status of the cash-rich league.

“So, basically there are a lot of problems at the moment. Till the time the government gives clearance, I feel it is tough. For the BCCI and franchises also, it is tough. Need to see what results come by April 30. It will be better if the BCCI and the franchises find a solution,” said the 1983 World Cup winner.

COVID-19 has so far claimed more than 350 lives in India and has infected around 10,000 in the country. Meanwhile, the number of deaths across the globe due to the virus is over 119,000 along with the infected ones crossing the 19 lakh mark as per the Worldometer.

With the pandemic creating havoc across the globe, reports suggest that the BCCI is also looking at the October-November window to host the IPL. But the move can only be possible if the ICC decides to postpone the World T20 that is to be held later in the year.