Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez has left Barcelona to join fellow Spanish club Atletico Madrid after spending six years at the Catalan team.

“FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Luis Suarez,” the club said in a statement on Thursday. “The Madrid club will pay FC Barcelona six million euros in variables.”

“FC Barcelona would like to publicly express their gratitude to Luis Suarez for his commitment and dedication and wishes him all the best for the future,” it added.

During his six years tenure at Barcelona, Suarez had been a part of the famous MSN attacking trio with Lionel Messi and Neymar.

The 33-year-old has scored 198 goals in 283 appearances for the Camp Nou club and has won one four La Liga titles, four Copa del Reys and the Champions League and Club World Cup in 2015 since arriving from Liverpool in 2014.

Barcelona have decided to give Suarez a virtual farewell. “On Thursday 24 September from 12.30pm CEST there will be a farewell event for the player and following that a remote press conference,” the club said in their official statement.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid have also confirmed about their deal with Barcelona for Suarez. They further informed that the Uruguay international is yet to pass his medical examination.

“Atlético de Madrid and FC Barcelona have reached an agreement over the transfer of Luis Suárez, subject to passing his medical and agreeing and formalising the Uruguayan’s contract with our club,” the Madrid club said in a statement.