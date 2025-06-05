Lovlina fulfils dream with boxing academy; Assam CM pledges Rs 2 cr support

Adding a new milestone to her illustrious journey, Tokyo Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain on Thursday realised a long-held dream with the launch of her very own boxing academy aimed at nurturing future champions.

The ‘Lovlina Boxing Academy’, located in North Guwahati, was officially inaugurated by Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. The state-of-the-art facility features a full-sized boxing ring and a well-equipped gymnasium, marking a significant step in Lovlina’s mission to give back to the sport and inspire the next generation of pugilists.

During his inaugural address, the CM announced that the state sports department will allocate ₹2 crore for developing infrastructure, including the construction of a hostel for athletes. The academy’s training fee has been set at ₹500 to ensure affordability for all aspiring boxers.

“Boxing, along with other sports, is a viable career option, and we actively encourage youth to pursue their passion in sports,” said CM Sarma, who hailed Lovlina for setting the trend by showing the right path to the upcoming generations.

A visibly emotional Lovlina expressed her gratitude to the CM, who was accompanied by the state’s sports minister Nandita Gorlosa, along with other dignitaries.

For Lovlina, the academy is more than a training facility, it’s a dream that started after returning with a bronze medal from Tokyo in 2021. “It’s a dream realised and a promise kept to myself and to the countless young boys and girls in Assam who dream of stepping into the ring,” said the lanky pugilist.

“With the Lovlina Boxing Academy, my deepest desire is to create a nurturing environment where aspiring athletes not only learn the art of boxing but also develop the resilience, discipline and unwavering spirit needed to succeed,” she added.

Elaborating on her plans about the academy, the three-time world championship medallist shared that there will be no age restrictions for children enrolling, as she firmly believes that the earlier the foundation is laid, the better. She added that while a team of coaches will oversee daily training sessions, she herself will be closely involved — personally designing and monitoring the training programs to ensure quality and consistency.

The star boxer, still regrouping after a disappointing outing at the Paris Olympics, revealed that she had to fast-track the academy’s setup within just four months, as balancing the project alongside her own sporting career posed a major challenge.

Having skipped the national championships earlier this year, Lovlina is now preparing to appear at the senior national camp trials, scheduled to begin on June 28 in Telangana. Her sights are firmly set on making a strong comeback at the upcoming Boxing World Championships in the UK.