After losing to Watford in the Premier League encounter on Saturday, Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has labelled the team’s performance at Watford as “not acceptable.”

Virgil admitted that it was not a very pleasant result for their team as it saw Liverpool’s unbeaten run come to a close as they lost their first game after 44 matches.

“First of all, credit to Watford,” Van Dijk told Sky Sports as quoted by IANS.

“They deserved it with the chances they created. They stuck to their plan. They scored three goals and I don’t think we created too many chances. We want to look to ourselves and we have to improve again. It is a tough one to take,” he added.

Ismaila Sarr of Watford scored a second-half brace before helping Troy Deeney net the third goal as they pulled off a massive upset on Saturday.

This was Liverpool’s first loss of the Premier League season in their 28th match. It ended the Reds’ hopes of finishing the entire season unbeaten and match Arsenal’s feat of 2003-04 and Preston North End’s in 1888-89.

“The last game was one set piece and one good goal. Today, we should be better. If you look at the whole season, we have been good defensively. I think we have the most clean sheets in the league. The good thing about our mentality is that we will work to improve,” Virgil stated.

“It is not acceptable that we lose here 3-0. Losing hurts. The records are for the media. We never mentioned it. We want to keep going and win the next game ahead of us and that is in the FA Cup and then we have Bournemouth at home. We want to strike back and show what we have been doing all season. That is the only way forward,” he concluded.