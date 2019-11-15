If reports from certain sections of the media are to believed, Real Madrid star Dani Ceballos, who is currently on loan at Arsenal, does want to return to Real Madrid after his loan term expires at the end of this season.

According to a report carried by Express, Ceballos is reluctant to join Real Madrid as long as Zinedine Zidane is their manager. Dani Ceballos has become a massive hit with Arsenal fans despite an ordinary start to their 2019-20 campaign.

Earlier in the summer, it was extensively claimed that Ceballos had insisted not to include an option to buy at the end of the loan deal as he was too keen to join them next season.

However, his strained relationship with Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane means he is no longer eager to come back and wants to stay at Arsenal who are willing to buy him after his loan deal expires.

Last month, the 23-year-old had gone on record admitting that he does not regret not being part of the Los Blancos squad.

“I don’t feel sorry for not being there [Madrid],” he had said as quoted by Fox Sports Asia.

“I’ve been successful in leaving, now I’m where I want to be and I’m very happy.”

“My idea was to leave, play and enjoy football. In the previous two years, I hadn’t done that,” he elaborated.

An official announcement confirmation from Arsenal is yet to be made in this matter ahead of the 2020-21 season.