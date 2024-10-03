LLC 2024: Southern Superstars maintain their unbeaten streak

Martin Guptill’s unbeaten knock of 126 not out helped Southern Superstars to register their fifth win in Legends League Cricket 2024, defeating Konark Suryas Odisha by 8 wickets with 24 balls to spare at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium here on Wednesday.

After losing the toss and being put into bat first, Richard Levi and Jesse Ryder opened the innings for Konark Suryas Odisha. The duo added 76 runs for the first wicket before Levi was dismissed for a well-made 63 from 21 balls by Subodh Bhati.

Jesse Ryder could only manage to add 18 from 18 balls. Yusuf Pathan played a quick-fire knock of 33 from 22 balls. Skipper Irfan Pathan scored 10 from 10 balls. Towards the end, Dilshan Munaweera scored 16 from 13 balls and Vinay Kumar remained unbeaten on 18* from 13 balls to help their team post a score of 192/9 in 20 overs.

For Southern Superstars, Subodh Bhati was the pick of the bowlers who took 3-22 in 3 overs. Chathuranga de Silva picked 2-21 in 4 overs. Abdur Razzak (1-33), Monu Kumar Singh (1/36) and Pawan Negi (1-26) picked one wicket each in the innings.

Chasing a target of 193 on the board, skipper Shreevats Goswami and Martin Guptill opened the innings for Southern Superstars. They added 33 runs for the first wicket before Goswami was dismissed for 19 from 15 balls.

Guptill was then joined by Hamilton Masakadza in the middle. The duo had a partnership of 90 runs for the second wicket. While Masakadza scored 20 from 17 balls, Martin Guptill went on to complete his century as he scored 131 not out from 54 balls. Pawan Negi also remained unbeaten on 15 not out from 11 balls.

For Konark Suryas Odisha, Ben Laughlin (1-27) and Pravin Tambe (1-39) were the only bowlers who managed to take wickets in the innings.