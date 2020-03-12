Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night stunned holders Liverpool in their own backyard, Anfield, to knock them out of the ongoing Champions League.

The Reds, who are enjoying their outright dominance in the ongoing Premier League, lost 2-3 to Atletico in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 making an aggregate of 2-4.

⏰ RESULTS ⏰ 🔴⚪️ Atlético hit 3 at Anfield against holders to book place in quarter-finals! 🔴🔵 Neymar & Bernat send Paris into last 8! 🤔 How did you react to tonight’s results?#UCL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 11, 2020

However, club manager Jurgen Klopp feels that the defeat would have no impact on Liverpool’s season.

“Nothing, no impact. Come on, we tried everything,” said Klopp after the match as quoted by the club’s official website.

“The boys delivered a super game, fought hard, played well and scored wonderful goals. But we lost. That’s it. No impact on anything,” he added.

Atletico in the first leg at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium edged the Reds 1-0 and capitalised their advantage in the second leg on Wednesday.

“Tonight we are out. Atletico won both games, they are deservedly in the next round. So from now on, we will watch the Champions League instead of being part of it. But everybody knows we will come again and go again,” said Klopp.

“It’s over, I cannot change that anymore. But there will be no impact. This game, 120 minutes, I didn’t have time so far to ask the boys (but) we looked tired as well, of course. Hopefully, they are all fine. Then we have now three days or so to prepare the derby and we will play that. That’s the impact a game has. But going out has no impact,” the manager added.