Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola feels that Premier League table-toppers Liverpool, who have won 20 of the 21 games played this season in the top-flight English league, are unstoppable.

Defending champions Manchester City are currently at the second place in the table with 47 points — 14 behind the Reds. However, the City boss is more concentrated on the performance of his boys rather than looking at Liverpool. The Citizens play their next game against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

“We are far away, it’s because they are unstoppable. They won 21 out of 22 games (20 out of 21) so they would be leading all the leagues around the world, not just this one,” said Guardiola as quoted by the official website of Manchester City on Friday.

“I said in previous press conferences, the year after being champion, the challenge is to be the champion again. We are still there, far away yeah because opponent is exceptional, but we are still there at Christmastime in a tough period.

“We are going to fight and play and we are still there, that is an incredible compliment to my players,” he added.

Liverpool face Manchester United at Anfield in their Premier League tie on Sunday. When asked if he hopes the Red Devils to win the match, Pep said: “I will focus on (Wilfried) Zaha and Crystal Palace.

“Tuesday we have Sheffield United and being so far away from Liverpool, I think it’s not interesting to look what they do.

“It is better to focus on what we can improve on for the rest of season – not just in Premier League – and prepare we as well as we can.”