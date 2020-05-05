English Premier League giants Liverpool, who appeared to be the frontrunners to acquire the service of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner ahead of the next season, have reportedly asked for more time from his agents.

According to a report by the English outlet Metro, which has also been shared on the official website of Liverpool, the Reds have decided to do further consultation among themselves before taking a final call on whether or not to make the 52 million Pounds bid for Werner.

A report by the same outlet had earlier stated that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was likely to sit with Werner after the crisis caused by the COVID-19 gets over as he plans to bring an alternative player in the club’s usual forward trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

Werner had also hinted that he would like to move to a new league thus dismissing the rumours that he wanted to move to Bayern Munich.

“A challenge in a foreign league would appeal to me rather than a move to Bayern,” Werner said while speaking to German outlet Bild.

However, like most of the football clubs around Europe, Liverpool’s transfer ambitions may face a blow due to the financial stress they are forced to endure because of the stoppage of play caused by the nationwide lockdown.

Though the English Premier League clubs have continued to express their desire to resume the 2019-20 season as soon as possible, no confirmation has arrived as of now.

According to a BBC report last week, the English Premier League officials held a meeting with culture secretary Oliver Dowden and various medical experts from sports organisations, government and Public Health England to step up the planning for football’s eventual return in the country.

However, in the meeting between Premier League officials and the clubs on Friday, no decision was taken but all the stakeholders reiterated their desire to finish the 2019/20 season subject to restrictions being lifted in the country.