Liverpool humiliated Everton 5-2 in the Merseyside derby at the Anfield on Wednesday to register an eight-point lead at the top of the points table in the English Premier League 2019-20.

WWWWWDWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWDWDWDDWWW New club record – our longest ever unbeaten run in the top-flight (32 games) 👏 pic.twitter.com/YSdqQuRFVV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 4, 2019

Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri, Sadio Mane and Georginio Wijnaldum were on the scoresheet for the Reds, while Michael Keane and Richarlison tried to restore some pride for Everton.

Origi opened the scoring in just six minutes before Shaqiri extended the lead for the hosts in the 17th minute. Keane put one back for the visitors in the 21st minute.

However, Everton’s little hope to stage a comeback was shattered as Origi scored again in the 31st minute while Mane made it 4-1 in the 45th minute. Richarlison, meanwhile, reduced the scoreline to 4-2 before the players walked into the tunnel at the halftime mark.

The second half did not see much of an attacking play from either side before Wijanldum disturbed the nets in the last minute of the regulation time to seal the victory for Liverpool.

In another match of the night, Leicester City, who have emerged as the second title-contender ahead of Manchester City, defeated Watford 2-0 at the Kings Power Stadium.

Jamie Vardy scored the first of the night when he converted a penalty in the 55th minute to take his goal tally to 14, three clear at the top. Jonny Evans was fouled by Watford players inside their box as the referee signalled to the penalty spot right away.

1⃣4⃣ Vardy

1⃣3⃣

1⃣2⃣

1⃣1⃣ Abraham

1⃣0⃣ Aubameyang

9⃣ Agüero, Mané, Rashford

8⃣ Sterling, Ings, Pukki Leading the way for goals in 2019/20 ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/A0OWTrUEhk — Leicester City (@LCFC) December 4, 2019

James Maddison put the final nail in the visitors’ coffin and sealed the victory for Leicester after he scored in the fifth minute of the stoppage time at the end of 90 minute’s play.