Brendan Rodgers is of the opinion that Liverpool will be extremely difficult to stop in the Premier League given the way they are going about their business.

Leicester City boss, in fact, stated that it would be “very, very hard to stop” the Reds from winning the Premier League.

Liverpool have now taken a lead of 13 points at the top of the Premier League points table after they defeated Leicester City 4-0 at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day.

“They’re going to be very, very hard to stop, there’s no doubt. Fantastic team, confidence is high as well,” he said at a press conference.

“They’ve become winners now and haven’t lost many games over an 18-month period, so to lose the games they would need to in the second part of the season.”

“They’ve got enough players now, enough experience and enough quality to stay focused and get the job done.

“There’s still a lot to play for but in our last couple of games we’ve come up against the best two teams in the league.”

Notably, Robert Firmino’s brace and a James Milner penalty along with a Trent Alexander-Arnold goal saw Liverpool eased past Rodger’s side who are currently ranked second.