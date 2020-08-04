Liverpool Football Club’s principal owner John W Henry expressed his pride for being a part of the club’s triumphant run in the last 14 months or so. Henry said that the success with Liverpool has been the best moment of his career so far, despite his multiple achievements elsewhere.

Henry’s Fenway Sports Group also owns baseball franchise the Boston Red Sox, which ended their 86-year-old trophy drought with the World Series victory in 2004 before following it up with wins in 2007, 2013 and 2018.

“The fact that we are champions of England, champions of Europe, the Club World Cup, the Super Cup is just an extraordinary accomplishment by this organisation and by these players,” Henry said as quoted on the official website of Liverpool FC.

“To be involved with that, to have been a part of it has really been the capstone of my career and I think all of us who have been a part of Fenway Sports Group,” he added.

Henry heaped praises on Liverpool’s senior team manager Jurgen Klopp, who has been hailed as the main force behind The Reds’ brilliant transformation.

JoiningLiverpool from Borussia Dortmund in 2015, Klopp has turned Liverpool into champion team in a span of less than five years. Under his tutelage, the Reds have won everything that and English club aspire to, except the FA Cup.

“I could go on and on about Jurgen and how his heart is larger than his frame, how his enthusiasm affects all of us positively every day,” he said.

Liverpool were crowned the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup winnners in 2019 before they bagged the Premier League title this year with a record seven matches to spare and an 18 points gap with second-placed Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Klopp was also elated after his team finally lifted the Premier League trophy and ended the club’s 30-year-old drought. He expressed his pride for the team and said that all the current Liverpool players were “special”.

“Absolutely special… we don’t compare as we haven’t won it before. It could have been better [and] we know that and it could have been worse if we had not won… these boys are so special. I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Klopp had said.