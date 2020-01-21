Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe said that English Premier League side Liverpool are “amazing”.

“What Liverpool do in this moment is amazing,” Mbappe was quoted as saying by IANS via BBC Sport.

“They’re like a machine, they’ve found a rhythm and are like ‘we play again, we play again’,” he added.

In their most recent Premier League tie on Sunday against Manchester United, Liverpool outplayed the Red Devils 2-0. Van Dijk drew the first blood in the 14th minute and Mohamed Salah killed the game in the 93rd minute.

Liverpool with 64 points from 22 games so far top the table, maintaining a 16-point gap with second-placed Manchester City. The Reds have played just one draw — against United at Old Trafford — in the ongoing season of the Premier League.

“They’ve lost zero games. When you watch you think everything’s easy but that’s not easy. The guys are focused, they play games every three days and they win, they win, they win,” said Mbappe.

“Now the problem is that everybody watches Liverpool, and everybody watches what we can do against them, so now they have to show they are strong again but it’s a very good team with a very good manager,” he added.

Liverpool won the Champions League last time and are in the running to win the Premier League for the first time since 1990.