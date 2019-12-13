Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi hopes to face a “very strong Real Madrid” team in the December 18 encounter at the Camp Nou.

With less than a week left in the most-awaited La Liga clash between the Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid, the fans are on the edge of their seats, waiting to see one of the best games of 2019.

“I expect a very strong Madrid,” Messi said at an event as quoted by Marca.

“They are very decent in these games. They are special matches, no matter how one or the other comes into it. We are both in good form, but there are moments (where the form book goes out the window).”

Messi went on to make clear that Barcelona shouldn’t repeat their mistakes and rather learn from the past to progress.

“We must start from scratch because it is a new year, a new competition,” Messi said, adding, “We learn from the past, from mistakes, and focus on the present. It would be a mistake to fall into that (trap) again.”

Barca are at the top of the points table in La Liga but the six-time Ballon d’Or winner feels that no game can be taken for granted.

“It is not just this year; you can notice it for several years now. Everything is more even – anyone beats anyone. It is difficult to play as an away team because the hosts have become very strong. That makes everything more complicated. Everything is more even,” said the Argentine.

In their most recent match, a second-string Barcelona side defeated Inter Milan 2-1 in a Group F tie at the San Siro Stadium in Milan to send the latter out of the ongoing Champions League. Carles Perez scored one before Teenage prodigy Ansu Fati became the youngest-ever player to score in the European competition.