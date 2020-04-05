Barcelona legend Xavi has hailed his former teammate Lionel Messi as the “best in the history” and said that others like Cristiano Ronaldo and Brazilian legend Ronaldinho follow the Argentine in terms of greatness.

“Messi is the best in history, but Ronaldinho is with the best. The rest follow. He (Ronaldinho) is with the best – with Ronaldo, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi, that group,” Xavi was quoted as saying by Globo Esporte.

According to the former Spain international, Ronaldinho, who was Barcelona’s superstar before Messi took over from and replaced him, lacked consistency even during his peak and Messi has never had that kind of a phase in the last few years.

Meanwhile, Xavi, who is currently the coach of Qatari club Al-Sadd and is touted to replace Quique Setien at Barcelona next season, donated one million euros ($1.08 million) to the Catalan city’s Hospital Clinic to help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic with his wife.

“Nuria and I, we support the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona’s fight against the coronavirus. Thanks to the donations they are receiving, the hospital has acquired equipment for patients and healthcare professionals,” Xavi said in a video posted on his Instagram account.

Messi, on the other hand, alongside all the other professional players at Barcelona took a 70% pay cut to reduce the financial stress the club is enduring due to the lockdown caused by the deadly outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Spain and in most parts of the world.