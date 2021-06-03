Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar says he is fond of T20 format unlike most other cricketers of his era since the shortest format involves more action than others.

The T20 format game has attracted lot of criticism from some past cricketers who have blamed it for Test cricket losing relevance and players spoiling technique.

The demise of West Indies Test team due to players from the Caribbean preferring T20 franchise leagues has especially led to criticism of the format.

“I know a lot of people who played around my time, they’re not happy with the T20 format, but I actually love it. I love it for the simple reason that you know it’s a three-hour game, and you get a result, and you get to see so much action,” said Gavaskar on The Analyst Inside podcast.

Gavaskar, who was the first batsman to score 10,000 runs in Test matches, said that innovative strokes attracted him.

“When somebody plays the switch hit and the reverse sweep, I’m out of my chair because I think those are fabulous and incredible shots, and it takes a lot of skill to be able to hit them for sixes,” added the 71-year-old.

The former opening batsman picked South African batsman AB de Villiers as the best batsman in the format.

Gavaskar said that the former Proteas skipper plays proper cricketing shots and makes batting look so simple as if he is having nets.

“AB de Villiers… bat like him, you know 360 degrees, play everything. I mean, just make it look as if you’re having a net. He makes it look so simple. He hits a fair distance, and he is very elegant as we,” said Gavaskar.

“When he hits some of those shots, I love how his bat’s follow-through goes right over the shoulder. It’s not one of those punches; it’s like a proper shot. I love watching him bat” the former India captain explained,” he added.