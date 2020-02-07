Ahead of India’s second ODI against New Zealand, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh said he wants to see Indian spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal playing together.

Notably, it is for the past few months that India skipper Virat Kohli usually plays either of the spinners, instead of playing the two together.

“I would like to see both spinners playing together — Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal,” Harbhajan said on Star Sports as quoted by IANS.

India, who whitewashed New Zealand 5-0 in the recently-concluded T20I series, were outplayed by the Kiwis in the first match of the three-match ODI series on Wednesday.

Getting an invitation to bat first at Seddon Park in Hamilton, India posted 347 runs in 50 overs which New Zealand chased down with 4 wickets in hand and 11 balls to spare.

The inefficiency of Indian bowlers to pick wickets in the middle overs certainly cost India the match. Ross Taylor tore apart the Indian bowlers during his unbeaten 109-run knock off 84 balls. Kuldeep, who was playing without his bowling partner Chahal, leaked 85 in his 10 overs, claiming 2 wickets.

Harbhajan thinks that playing both the spinners together would help India in getting wickets in the middle overs.

“This New Zealand team will play fast bowlers on any given day and they will take anyone on. But when it comes to playing spin, it has always been a case for them. You can get those wickets in the middle overs. So I would like to see both the spinners play together. Maybe leave out Kedar Jadhav and play an extra spinner,” said the former India spinner.