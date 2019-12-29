Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is widely regarded as one of the best managers in world football at the moment. Under his leadership, the Reds have already won the UEFA Champions League and seem all set to win the Premier League this season with record points total. Thus, it should not come as a surprise that another club has tried to entice him to join the club.

A report carried by the Mirror claims that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attempted to convince Klopp to join them but the German strategist has reportedly turned down the request. Klopp reportedly was engaged in an hour long phone call with PSG sporting director Leonordo during which the entire episode happened.

Klopp, who recently extended his contract with Liverpool, reportedly rejected the offer and showed no interest whatsoever in the deal.

Klopp led Liverpool are currently unbeaten in the Premier League after 17 matches.