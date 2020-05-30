Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has requested the people of the country to help the “lesser privileged” in the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

India saw its biggest spike in the number of coronavirus cases and deaths on Saturday as 7,964 new infections and 265 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours.

With the latest jump, the total number of cases in the country has surged to 1,73,763 with 4,971 succumbing to the deadly infection. However, of the total cases, 86,422 are active while 82,370 patients have been cured.

This is the second consecutive day that India has reported over 7,000 cases in a single day and eighth day when more than 6,000 patients were logged in 24 hours.

“India has reported 7000+ new #Covid19 cases in the last 24 hrs. I request everyone to pls stay safe & maintain social distancing. Let’s do whatever we can to support the lesser privileged. No better time than now to show our humanity,” said Yuvi on Twitter.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world to a standstill and the sporting arena is no exception. As a result, present and former sporting heroes are spending more and more time on social media keeping their fans engaged and entertained while also urging them to stay at home as much as possible and follow all the guidelines issued by the government.