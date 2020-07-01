Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola on Wednesday has announced that forward Leroy Sane would now be moving to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich after he refused to accept a new deal with City last month.

As per reports carried out by German media outlets, the two teams had agreed on a fee in the region of 55 million pounds as part of a deal that would keep him at Munich until 2025.

It was at the pre-match press conference ahead of the much-anticipated Liverpool clash that Guardiola revealed that the transfer is almost done and Sane would be heading to Germany.

“Looks like, if not already, done” Guardiola told reporters through video conference as per Daily Mail. “There are still some little issues. Wish him all the best on his new chapter.

“He will have another chapter at a fantastic club in Bayern Munich. He wanted to leave. Everyone has their own life and he decided to move on.

“I would have loved for him to stay but he believed he would be better and happier there,” he added.