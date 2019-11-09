In their bid to consolidate their third spot and close the gap with Manchester City, Leicester City will host Arsenal on the 12th matchday of English Premier League 2019-20.

Leicester City vs Arsenal, English Premier League 2019-20: Match Prediction

Leicester City have got themselves off to an impressive start in this season. With 23 points from 11 games so far, the Wolves are already one point better than what they had at the same point in their Premier League-winning season of 2015-16.

The testament to how good they have been this season is the fact that the Brendan Rogers-managed side have scored more and conceded fewer goals than the table-toppers Liverpool. The 9-0 thrashing of Southampton reflected the confidence of the Leicester players who will be hoping for another goal feast tonight.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are in the middle of another disappointing season. The on-field woes have been carried outside as well with the controversy surrounding Xhaka and the sacking rumours of manager Unai Emery doing no good to the depleted fate of the Gunners.

With only one win from their last five Premier League games, Arsenal will be desperately looking for at least a point. But that seems highly unlikely to happen with the current form of today’s visitors.

We predict 3-0 win for Leicester City.

Leicester City vs Arsenal, English Premier League 2019-20: Live Streaming Details

When is the Leicester City vs Arsenal, English Premier League 2019-20 match?

The Leicester City vs Arsenal, English Premier League 2019-20 match is on November 9, 2019.

Where is the Leicester City vs Arsenal, English Premier League 2019-20 match?

The Leicester City vs Arsenal, English Premier League 2019-20 match is at the King Power Stadium, Leicester.

What time will the Leicester City vs Arsenal, English Premier League 2019-20 match start?

The Leicester City vs Arsenal, English Premier League 2019-20 match will start from 11 PM (IST).

Where can I watch the Leicester City vs Arsenal, English Premier League 2019-20 match on television?

The Leicester City vs Arsenal, English Premier League 2019-20 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How can I watch the online streaming of the Leicester City vs Arsenal, English Premier League 2019-20 match?

The online streaming of the Leicester City vs Arsenal, English Premier League 2019-20 match will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV app.