Riding on goals from Ayoze Perez, James Maddinson and Hamza Choudhury on Wednesday, Leicester City drubbed Newcastle 3-0 in Premier League tie at St James’ Park.

Notably, City’s star forward Jamie Vardy was excluded from the squad in the matchday due to a calf problem.

The Foxes drew the first blood in the 36th minute, when former Newcastle man Ayoze Perez cut out Florian Lejeune’s pass across goal and rode a challenge before firing beyond the ball beyond Martin Dubravka’s reach.

Before the Magpies could bounce back, the visitors doubled their lead through James Maddison, who collected a Perez pass and scored a brilliant left-footed effort into the top corner of the net.

City dominance continued even in the second half when Nigerian international Ndidi offloaded the ball to Academy graduate Hamza Choudhury, who netted his first goal for the club by curling into the top corner from 20 yards out.

What a way to score your first @PremierLeague goal for Leicester City! 👏 pic.twitter.com/SxolLzhiLQ — Leicester City (@LCFC) January 1, 2020

With the win, Brendan Rodgers men tightened their grip at the second place in the Premier League standings by having 45 points in their kitty after 20 matches. They sit one point above Manchester City.

The Foxes face Wigan Athletic next, while Newcastle play against Rochdale in the 3rd round of FA Cup on Saturday (IST).