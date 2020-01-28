In a recent statement, Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has stated that the Indian team misses MS Dhoni who has not played an international match after India’s semi-final exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Chahal has now revealed an unknown fact about MS Dhoni. When India was travelling from Auckland to Hamilton by bus on Monday to participate in the third T20I encounter against New Zealand on Wednesday, Chahal recorded yet another episode of Chahal TV in which he talked about him.

Chahal showed Dhoni’s empty seat on the team bus

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has even shared the entire episode of Chahal TV on its twitter handle. In this video, Chahal even showed the empty seat where MS Dhoni used to sit on the team bus.

MUST WATCH: We get you Chahal TV from the Bus! 🚌

This one is en route from Auckland to Hamilton 😎😎 – by @RajalArora @yuzi_chahal #TeamIndia Full Video here ➡️➡️ https://t.co/4jIRkRitRh pic.twitter.com/ZJxMtRGsQu — BCCI (@BCCI) January 27, 2020

Chahal stated that MS Dhoni used to sit in the last row of the bus at the corner which was still empty when the video was shot.

“A legend used to sit here. MS Dhoni. No one sits here now. We miss him a lot,” Chahal said in Hindi.

Chahal then joked about how MS Dhoni was desperate to feature in an episode of Chahal TV but he couldn’t come.

Meanwhile, there is no confirmation about MS Dhoni’s cricketing future. While Ravi Shastri has revealed that he may still be considered for a place in the T20 World Cup, he was omitted in the list of players who received an annual contract from the BCCI.