Agarkar Centre of Excellence (ACE), a foundation that focuses on integrating sports and education, recently launched Cricket-Math in association with UnMath School. The specially designed math skills online program helps children increase their understanding and knowledge in the subject with the help of different aspects related to cricket.

A joint initiative by former Indian cricketer Ajit Agarkar, educationalist Fatema Agarkar, Co-Founders of ACE and serial entrepreneur Divesh Bathija, Founder of Unmath School, the initiative aims to enable students to look at the subject beyond traditional textbooks and make learning a fun and engaging experience while sitting at home.

A format developed for middle schoolers (Grade 5 to 8), the short certified courses encompass a plethora of interesting features such as virtual conversations, cricket videos, case studies, discussions with cricket fans, etc.

The Cricket-Math team will conduct a functional online skill assessment to determine the appropriate ‘play’ level for children. The levels are Rookie Play (Beginners), Rookie Plus Play (Intermediate) and Pro Play (Advanced).

Speaking about the launch, Agarkar said, “As a sportsman, one learns so many things on the field. Different perspectives as a player help realise that some games are ‘lost’ on a given day but also give a player plenty to reflect upon.”

“With this program, children will learn that one has to keep trying to attain success and not let their morale down even when situations are tough. With the help of Cricket Math they will learn math in an interesting and innovative way and make it more play than studies.”

Fatema said: “Sports is the perfect blend, from decision making, handling pressure, managing conflicts or complexity to creativity, flexibility, relationship management, time management or even project management skills. Just like you go about preparing for a tournament, this curriculum will help children become future ready.”

Commenting on the association, Bathija, said, “Cricket is all about numbers and in India it is the most popular sports by far, which makes Cricket Math, an interesting approach for learning math.

“Cricket has over one billion fans globally, with the Indian sub-continent alone constituting more than 90 per cent of them, according to market research by the ICC. Cricket is not just a sport, hence associating it with mathematics will make in interesting for students to learn and understand.”