Veteran Tennis player Leander Paes has informed that he will play in the upcoming Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger. It could be his last tournament on Indian soil as he has already declared that he would be calling time on his 30-year-long career at the end of 2019.

“Playing at home in front of my fellow Indians has always been a source of immense pleasure and motivation for me. Bengaluru has always had a crowd that understands tennis and the vibe of the stadium and the energy of the city really invigorate me,” IANS quoted Paes as saying.

The Bengaluru Open will begin on February 10 and run till 16th of the same month. The US $ 162,000 will be played at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) Tennis Stadium.

Paes, who is playing in selected tournaments in his farewell year and was last seen in the recently-concluded Australian Open, is calling the year as “One Last Roar” as the gesture to thank everyone who helped him grow in his career.

“To my Bengaluru friends, fans and tennis lovers, I am looking forward to entertaining all of you One Last Roar time. See you guys soon,” said Paes who last played in Bengaluru in the Davis Cup 2014 where he partnered with Rohan Bopanna to pull off an unlikely win in the doubles event against Serbia.

“We are glad and excited that the Indian Tennis legend Leander Paes’ last match on Indian soil will be at the KSLTA court. His celebrated career and achievements have been a guiding light for the upcoming tennis talents, not only in the country but beyond too. This a big moment for both Bengaluru Tennis Open 2020 and KSLTA,” said the Bengaluru Open organising committee chairman Priyank Kharge.

Earlier, Paes and his partner Jelena Ostapenko were crashed out of the mixed doubles events of the Australian Open. The duo lost 2-6, 5-7 to the pair of Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands in the second round.

