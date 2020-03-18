Laver Cup officials on Wednesday informed that they don’t plan to delay their event and it will go ahead as scheduled after French Open decided to postpone this year’s clay-court Slam.

The Laver Cup, which is scheduled to take place between September 25 and 27, will have its dates clashing with the changed schedule of the French Open, which will now be played between September 20 and October 4.

Laver Cup statement on schedule. pic.twitter.com/wMWUVOnhtz — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) March 18, 2020

The Laver Cup officials wrote, “These (new French Open) dates overlap with the dates of Laver Cup 2020, already sold out, and scheduled for September 25-27, 2020 at TD Garden in Boston. This announcement came as a surprise to us and our partners — Tennis Australia, the USTA and the ATP. It raises many questions and we are assessing the situation.”

“At this time, we want our fans, sponsors, broadcasters, staff, volunteers, players and the great city of Boston to know that we intend to hold Laver Cup 2020 as currently scheduled,” their statement read.

In the wake of the novel Coronavirus, which has killed over 7,900 people and infected more than 1,98,000 people worldwide, the French Tennis Federation on Tuesday announced the postponement of the Roland Garros 2020.

The decision has stunned the tennis world as many reverberated that it was taken without required consultations from all the stakeholders.

The new dates have placed the French Open just a week after the US Open final. And other than the Laver Cup, the Paris-based Grand Slam will also clash with ATP tournaments in Metz, St. Petersburg, Chengdu, Sofia and Zhuhai as well as WTA events in Guangzhou, Seoul, Tokyo and Wuhan.