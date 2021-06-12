India’s Anirban Lahiri slipped to tied 44 after carding two-over 73 in the second round but still managed to make cut at Palmetto Championship.

Lahiri, who was tied in 31st place after round one and slipped 13 places on Friday, is now even par after the first two rounds.

The Indian golfer, who is 354 in Official World Golf Ranking, bogeyed six holes — first, sixth, eighth, ninth, 13th and 14th to cap an ordinary day.

He birdied the 3rd, 15th, 16th and 17th holes to stay in contention.

Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat, who shot his lowest score in nearly two years with a 4-under 67 to be the top Asian player as he moved into a share of seventh place after first day, was among the biggest losers on the day as he carded six-over 77 to miss cut that was applied at 1-over.

Aphibarnrat finished with a two-day score of 2-over 144.

American Chesson Hadley, who had a two-day score of 11-under and carded five-under 66, moved into sole lead while world No. 1 golfer Dustin Johnson was close at heels in sole second place with 9-under after carding 3-under 68.

The top three in the leaderboard are all Americans with Tain Lee in third place with 7-under.