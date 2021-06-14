India’s Anirban Lahiri carded an impressive 4-under 67 in the final round to leap 20 places and end at tied 25th in the Palmetto Championship. South African 22-year-old Garrick Higgo returned 3-under 68 to win the title with 11-under 273. Lahiri’s last-day score took his four-day score to 5-under 279.

The 33-year-old from Pune fired six birdies — on the 1st, 2nd, 4th, 5th, 7th and 12th holes –, as against just two bogeys — on the eighth and 14th holes — to cap a good day.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson slipped and ended at tied 10th after a one-under 70 in the final round couldn’t undo the damage of third round in which he carded two-over 73. Johnson finished with eight-under 276.

While Johnson slipped, fellow Americans Hudson Swafford and Doc Redman as well as Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas made massive leaps as they ended in tied second position.

Swafford got an eagle on the par-5 fourth hole to card five-under 66 and end with 10-under 274.

Redman carded four-under 67 for the day while Vegas too returned the same score.

Englishman Tyrrell Hatton, Americans Bo Van Pelt and Chesson Hadley ended in tied 2nd position. While two players ended in tied 8th position, as many as four players, including Johnson, were tied in 10th place.