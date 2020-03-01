Star Indian opener Rohit Sharma, who is recovering from a calf injury, is in Madrid with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira to watch El Clasico encounter between the two of the most fierce competitors- Real Madrid and Barcelona. The match is all set to be a massive one since the winner of the match may go on to decide the champions of the league.

Sharma posted on Twitter to tell how excited he was about watching the El Clasico live from the stadium.

“So good to be in beautiful Madrid for #ElClasico can’t wait for the game tomorrow @LaLigaEN,” Rohit Sharma tweeted.

So good to be in beautiful Madrid for #ElClasico can’t wait for the game tomorrow @LaLigaEN pic.twitter.com/zIHEXVPuKs — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) February 29, 2020

La Liga then decided to reply to Rohit’s tweet and referred to him as the “hitman”.

“Enjoy hitman,” LaLiga replied on Twitter.

Enjoy hitman! 🇮🇳🏏 — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) February 29, 2020

Going into the match, hosts Real Madrid would be feeling the heat as they have lost five of the last seven home matches.

Meanwhile, fans are hoping to see Rohit Sharma back on the field for the South Africa ODI series before he goes on to lead the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).