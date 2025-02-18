La Liga: Four things we learned in Spain’s matchday 24

The Spanish La Liga has experienced quite a few changes every weekend as the race for the title hots up after Real Madrid were held to a draw. With FC Barcelona not playing until Monday night, there was a chance for other sides to try and pressure Hansi Flick’s team over the weekend, but it wasn’t to be.

Here are some things we learned in Spain’s matchday 24.

Advertisement

1. Missed chances at the top

Advertisement

It wasn’t a typical weekend in terms of results as Real Madrid was held 1-1 away to Osasuna and Atletico Madrid drew 1-1 at home to Celta Vigo on Saturday afternoon, reports Xinhua. Saturday also saw the East-coast Derby, with fifth-placed Villarreal held 1-1 at home to Valencia.

Athletic Club Bilbao extended their unbeaten run in La Liga to 15 games on Sunday but also drew 1-1 away to Espanyol when it could have moved to just four points at the top of La Liga, while Rayo Vallecano visits Barcelona on Monday. All that means that Mallorca was the highest-placed team to take all three points and it went into the weekend in 10th place.

2. Bellingham talks himself into trouble

Although the controversy is likely to drag on for several days, there is no doubt that Jude Bellingham’s direct red card in Real Madrid’s 1-1 draw away to Osasuna is the main story of the weekend.

Referee Jose Luis Munuera Martinez sent the midfielder off for using the ‘f-word’, with Real Madrid insisting that Bellingham had only used the word recriminating with himself and that rather than saying ‘f-you’ as the referee reports, he actually said ‘f-off’.

Bellingham has been increasingly petulant and visible in his complaints to officials this season and perhaps this sending-off highlights his need for self-control.

3. Atletico blow another chance

Atletico Madrid would have gained the top spot in La Liga if they had won at home to Celta, but were held to a 1-1 draw which means it remains behind Real Madrid.

Diego Simeone’s side has the excuse of being down to 10 men after just eight minutes after Pablo Barrios’ red card, but it should still have done better.

Atletico failed to get a shot on target in the first 45 minutes and seemed happy with a point, only turning to attack after Iago Aspas’ penalty had put Celta ahead.

Alexander Sorloth saved a point with an excellent solo goal, but Atletico’s 32 percent possession again tells of a lack of ambition that could be expensive at the end of the season.

4. Espanyol grinding their way to safety

Espanyol may feel disappointed after only taking a draw from its home game to Athletic Club Bilbao, but Manolo Gonzalez’s side is slowly grinding its way to safety, thanks to some solid defending and hard work.

Roberto Fernandez’s faith saw him chase down Athletic goalkeeper, Unai Simon to score the opening goal, and although Oihan Sancet’s deflected effort limited it to a point.

Espanyol hasn’t lost at home since October 25, but it has the worst away record in La Liga, now with three away games in the next four weeks it needs to improve on its travels.