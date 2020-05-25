La Liga president Javier Tebas has said that the 2019-20 season can resume on June 11 after the Spanish government gave a clearance to all the sporting fixtures to restart from June 8.

Tebas said that the league officials are working to decide the first four rounds of the fixtures and are hoping to have the opening match between Real Betis and Sevilla on June 11.

“Our aim is to be able to announce the first four rounds of fixtures next week. week. The hours will depend on where the game is played, it will always be taken into account. During the week, the schedules will be late. On weekends, there will be three schedules,” Tebas told Spanish TV channel Movistar on Sunday.

“There is a possibility that there is a game on June 11, which would be the only match that night and perhaps there will be a tribute to all the people who have died (from the virus).

“I hope that date can be confirmed and we would like the game to be the Seville derby, kicking off at 10 pm,” he added.

The La Liga boss was also seen urging the footballers to act responsibly and not break the guidelines after four Sevilla players were found to breach the social distancing protocols laid by the Spanish government.

“Players are an example to society and should be careful with their actions. I call on all footballers to not act like this. We have to be very careful because a lot of people’s jobs are at stake.

“Safety is guaranteed at training grounds and matches but I’m worried about other places and parties like this. We should all be very cautious,” he said.

Meanwhile, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced last week that La Liga can resume from its coronavirus lockdown on the week of June 8.

“The resumption of major professional sporting competitions and in particular La Liga will be allowed from the week of June 8,” Sanchez told a press conference.

More than two months after the COVID-19 pandemic halted the season in Spain, players began individual training as they aim to be as ready as possible for the planned reboot next month.

The La Liga clubs were gradually given permission to restart team training with small groups, while the players underwent a regular test for the novel coronavirus.