La Liga clubs are all set to resume Phase 4 training from June 1 which will see the full squad practice together and use their dressing rooms, confirmed the Catalan giants Barcelona on Saturday.

Barcelona said,” “Following the publication of the BOE [official state bulletin] this Saturday, the league has reported that, from this Monday, June 1, the teams will return to training in phase four.”

However, the other health guidelines and social distancing measured will prevail. “The corresponding prevention, protection and hygiene measures established by the health authorities must continue to be complied with, as well as the disinfection and periodic cleaning of the facilities, the club said in an official statement.

La Liga has remained suspended since March due to the crisis caused by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. But with the number of fresh cases decreasing massively, Spain’s Higher Council of Sports (CSD) announced that it had agreed with the plans of the Royal Spanish Federation (REFF) to restart the top-flight league.

According to their announcement, the league would resume on June 11 with the Sevilla derby between Real Betis and Sevilla. The following weekends of June 13 and 14 would see the remaining matches of the round.

In the last few weeks, players have been slowly and steadily making their way back to their respective training grounds. What started with footballers practicing individually, last week became up to 10 players at a time and now, the number has risen up to 14.

“Our plan for kick-off times during the week would be to play in the afternoon or evening, between 7:30-8pm or 9:30-10pm.

“Over the weekend, there would be three slots: 5pm, 7:30 pm, 9:30 or 10 pm. It hasn’t been decided yet, we’re looking at it with our broadcasters.

“But obviously, we’d plan for those 5pm games to be those played up on Spain’s northern coast. Places like Bilbao and San Sebastian, Oviedo and Gijon in LaLiga SmartBank, Depor and Celta over in Galicia, where temperatures in June and July don’t exceed 28°C,” La Liga president Javier Tebas had said about the timings.