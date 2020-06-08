In a recent development, La Liga president Javier Tebas has stated that he is in favour of hosting matches with fans allowed to enter stadiums as soon as possible. Notably, the Spanish League is set to resume this month after the coronavirus enforced break with matches set to be held in front of empty stadiums.

As the Spanish government are looking to lift the restrictions imposed in the country, Tebas believes that fans could attend matches in some cities before others, depending upon the coronavirus situation in the region.

“I am in favour of playing in front of the public as soon as possible,” Tebas said during a show on Movistar as per Diario AS.

“It is possible that this could happen in some cities before others, and I am in favour of that.”

The season will return to action on 11 June with a derby between Sevilla and Real Betis.