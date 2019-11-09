Reports emerged earlier this week that the current European Champions Liverpool are trying to get involved in the fight to lure in the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe.

However, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed that even though he and the management would love to have him they simply can’t because of his high transfer value and that the club cannot afford such an amount.

“Ok, from a sporting point of view, there are not a lot of reasons to not sign Mbappe, what a player he is. But it is about the money of course. No chance. Absolutely no chance, sorry for killing that story,” Klopp was quoted as saying by Goal.com.

He added, “I don’t think there is a club in the world that can buy Kylian Mbappe from PSG. And we are involved in that too. We cannot do it, it is as easy as that.”

More than Liverpool, Mbappe has been heavily linked with a future move to Spanish giants Real Madrid. PSG director Leonardo had come out and criticized Real’s continued interest in Mbappe and said that it annoyed him to some extent.

The PSG boss had also urged the Los Blancos to let their 20-year-old sensation concentrate on his game and to stop the rumours as they still have two-and-a-half years of contract with the player.

“He is very important for us. He is the best young player that France has. He is world champion and even the best player in the world. This is not the time to destabilise or touch him,” Leonardo was quoted as saying by RMC Sport.

Real manager Zinedine Zidane, on Tuesday, had invoked the rumours at the highest level when he expressed his desire to have the French international at the Bernabeu in future.

“We will see in the future. He has always said it was his dream to play for Real Madrid,” he said in a press conference.

Interestingly, amidst this transfer hullabaloo, PSG and Real Madrid will face each other in their next UEFA Champions League match on November 27 in Madrid.