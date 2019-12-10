Kylian Mbappe is reportedly not eager to extend his contract with the French giants Paris Saint-Germain which ends in 2022. While it is being believed that the club is pushing hard to convince Mbappe to sign a renewed deal, the footballer has shown no intention to put ink on the paper.

According to a report on Spanish daily Marca’s website, PSG are not keen to think about the French youngster’s departure and wants him to stay. The club’s new sporting director Leonardo has made it clear that there has been communication with the player for the renewal of his contract to make him stay at Paris till 2025.

Mbappe, who is probably most sought after footballer in Europe, is being kept under close supervision by most of the elite clubs in Europe including Real Madrid.

However, if the report of the Spanish daily is believed the Paris-based clubs is not very comfortable thinking about negotiating the young sensation’s transfer deal in the next summer.

But the 20-year-old is also believed to be making his stance clear to leave the club that has made him the superstar he is today. In PSG’s league games against Nantes and Montepellier, Mbappe showed no hesitation to express his discomfort openly on the field after he was substituted by manager Thomas Tuchel before the end of the game.

The most important factor which will decide the French World Cup winner’s future is the fate of PSG in the Champions League.

Mbappe wants to be at a club where he could make himself a contender for Ballon d’Or and it will be a hard task for him to be one at France, whose Ligue 1 is considered less competitive than the top-four leagues of Europe.

But PSG’s Qatari ownership, for the time being, is reluctant to let their star player go especially at a time when their Brazilan superstar Neymar is also set to leave the club.