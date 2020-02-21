India Test opener batsman Mayank Agarwal heaped praise on Test debutant Kyle Jamieson who returned figures of 3 for 38 on Day 1 of the first Test match of the two-match series at Basin Reserve in Wellington.

The right-arm Kiwi pacer dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara (11) – his first Test wicket, before claiming the wickets of India skipper Virat Kohli (2) and Hanuma Vihari (7).

“I thought he (Jamieson) bowled exceedingly well. He hit good areas and he got good bounce. The way he used the new ball was fantastic and he kept testing us bowling in the right areas,” Agarwal said after the match as quoted by IANS.

“Since the wicket was soft, he was getting extra kick as well. As a batsman, you have to make that little extra adjustment to the bounce, which can be a little tricky,” added the opener who scored 34 before becoming the victim of Trent Boult.

25-year-old pacer Jamieson is 6 feet 8 inches tall which helps him in fetching some extra bounce from the pitch.

“I think my short balls are a major weapon, as I bowl them with great height,” Jamieson said as quoted by ANI, adding, “I am feeling very pleased with my performance on Day 1. This wicket does assess bowlers, it was all about putting the ball in the right areas. I tried to keep things pretty simple, I was trying to make the Indian batters play the ball.”