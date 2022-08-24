IPL side Punjab Kings quash rumours on possible captaincy changes to the side

2014 IPL runners-up Punjab Kings on Thursday quashed rumours about possible change in captaincy of the side ahead of the next season of the IPL. Earlier this week, speculations were rife in the media that Mayank Agarwal, the captain of the side in IPL 2022, would be replaced by England wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow.

“News reports published by a certain sports news website pertaining to captaincy of the Punjab Kings franchise have been making the rounds in the last few days. We would like to state that no official of the team has issued any statement on the same,” said the franchise in their official statement.

Ahead of the start of IPL 2022 season, Agarwal was appointed as the captain of Punjab Kings as KL Rahul took the same role with debutants Lucknow Super Giants.

IPL 2022 was a season to forget for Agarwal with the bat, scoring just 196 runs in 12 innings at an average of 16.33 and a strike rate of 122.5, with him not being in the top-five run scorers of the side.

Under his leadership, Punjab finished sixth on the points table and missed out on the playoffs despite having an ultra-attacking batting line-up.

Currently representing the Bengaluru Blasters in Maharaja KSCA T20 League, Agarwal has made 480 runs in 11 innings at an average of 53.33 and strike rate of 167.24, including two centuries.

(Inputs from IANS)