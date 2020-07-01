Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara has been purportedly summoned by a special committee as part of the match-fixing claims made by former sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage.

According to a report carried by Daily Mirror, Sangakkara, who was the skipper of the side when Sri Lanka lost the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 final to India, has been summoned by the Special Investigation Unit and he is set to appear on Thursday.

This comes after Upul Tharanga, who scored just 2 off 20 deliveries in the final, became the first current cricketer to appear in front of the committee.

Former skipper Aravinda de Silva was also reportedly questioned for almost six hours on Tuesday. Aluthgamage had earlier claimed that the final of that event, which India eventually won, was fixed.

“The 2011 Cricket World Cup final was fixed. I stand by what I say. It took place when I was the minister of sports,” Aluthgamage had said last month.

“However, I do not wish to expose details for the sake of the country. The game against India in 2011, the game we could have won, was fixed.

“I say this with responsibility and I can come forward for a debate. The people are concerned about it. I would not involve the cricketers in this.

“However, certain groups were definitely involved in fixing the game,” he added.

Following such allegations, Sangakkara had urged everyone to end speculations in the matter and had asked for proof.

“Then no one needs to speculate and can get to the bottom of this. That should be the most prudent course of action,” Sangakkara had said.

Another Sri Lankan great, Mahela Jayawardene, had also spoken on the issue and had tweeted: “Is the elections around the corner Looks like the circus has started. names and evidence?”

(With inputs from IANS)