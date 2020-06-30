Star Mumbai Indians and India all-rounder Krunal Pandya has resumed outdoor training after more than three months owing to the coronavirus lockdown.

“Began my day with a run out on the field.. feels good to be back out there again,” Krunal said in a tweet from his handle.

The Baroda cricketer and elder brother of star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, has represented India in as many as 18 T20Is till date.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma had begun his outdoor training session.

“Good to be back on the park getting some work done felt like myself after a long time,”Rohit wrote in an Instagram post.

The Hitman recently completed 13 years in international cricket and thanked his fans for their support. Another Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara also began batting in the nets in his native town in Rajkot.

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Virat Kohli remembered the 2014 Adelaide Test and called it one of the most important milestones for the team.

“Throwback to this very special and important Test in our journey as the Test team that we are today. Adelaide 2014 was a game filled with emotion on both sides and an amazing one for people to watch too,” Kohli said in an Instagram post along with a photo from the game.