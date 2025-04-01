Logo

# Sports

Kolkata ThunderBlades to debut in UTT season 6

The Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) on Tuesday announced its expansion with the addition of a new franchise, Kolkata ThunderBlades ahead of the upcoming sixth season.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | April 1, 2025 7:42 pm

Photo: IANS

The Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) on Tuesday announced its expansion with the addition of a new franchise, Kolkata ThunderBlades ahead of the upcoming sixth season. Additionally, PBG will step onto the court in a bold new Pune Jaguars avatar in the upcoming season that starts May 29 in Ahmedabad.

Co-owned by the Uneecops Group and MVikas Group, Kolkata ThunderBlades are set to make a splash in UTT Season 6. The franchise, co-owned by former national-level paddlers Ketan Jain and Rajat Kumar will have renowned coach Anshul Garg in a fresh, new role of Team Director, having skilfully overseen competitive teams in UTT in Seasons 4 and 5.

“We are excited and delighted to be part of Ultimate Table Tennis. The league has set new benchmarks for table tennis and helped table tennis grow manifolds in India. Kolkata has a strong sporting culture, with amazing fanbases across every sport and we look forward to building a competitive table tennis team that they can rally behind. We are eager to get stuck in and hope to hit the ground running in Season 6,” said Ketan.

Starting May 29, the teams will compete in the league stage, with the top four advancing to the semi-finals. With a mix of established franchises and fresh dynamics, Season 6 promises another thrilling chapter in India’s premier table tennis league.

